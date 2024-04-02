Cortelyous Lane Closed For Up To 70 Days For Bridge Replacement

DETOURS – Detours for the Cortelyous Lane bridge replacement project are posted along neighboring streets. (Graphic: Somerset County Engineering Department).

The second of two Somerset County sponsored bridge replacements in the township began April 1 with the closure of Cortelyous Lane, a closure expected to last up to 70 days.

The first bridge replaced in the $1.7 million dollar project was the Skillmans Road bridge, which was closed from early February until March 29.

The Cortelyous Bridge work will replace the current single-lane bridge with a new two-lane bridge. The current bridge is classified as both structurally deficient and structurally obsolete.

The new bridge will be a single-span, concrete cast frame.

The detour for the work is the same as was established for the Skillmans Road work: along the northern area, South Middlebush Road, Amwell Road, Hamilton Street, Clyde Road, Bennetts Lane, and State Route 27 Lincoln Highway and along the southern area, South Middlebush Road, Claremont Road, and State Route 27 Lincoln Highway, according to the County web site.

Likewise, the Skillmans Road bridge was replaced, removing the single-lane bridge and installing in its place a two-lane span.

The contracts for both projects were awarded on May 9, 2023 to CMS Construction of Plainfield.

Your Thoughts

comments