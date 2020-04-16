Coronavirus Update: Township Deaths Increase To 35

The number of township residents testing positive for the coronavirus swelled by 33, while 11 more residents were reported to have succumbed to the disease on April 15.

The totals now stand at 570 positive cases and 35 deaths, according to the township Office of Emergency Management.

Franklin residents represent about one-third of all coronavirus deaths in Somerset County and about 31 percent of all confirmed cases, according to the Somerset County Health Department.

According to the township OEM, the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.