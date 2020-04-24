Coronavirus Update: Total Cases Hit 800; More Testing Days Added

The total number of township residents who tested positive for the coronavirus has increased to 800, according to the township Office of Emergency Management.

The number of township residents whose deaths were attributed to the virus increased by four, to 65, the OEM reported on April 24. An additional 26 residents tested positive.

Township officials have said that the number of positive cases would increase once drive-through testing started at Raritan Valley Community College.

New testing dates have been added, according to the Somerset County Freeholders.

The new dates are Monday, April 27, Wednesday, April 29, and Friday, May 1. The testing site will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Testing is only available to residents of Somerset and Hunterdon counties, and only to people who have doctors’ prescriptions and who are symptomatic.

Somerset County Freeholder Deputy Director Sara Sooy said on April 23 that the center has been averaging about 100 tests per day for the six days it’s been open so far.

The test, she said in a virtual town hall hosted by Mayor Phil Kramer, takes about six minutes.

According to the township OEM, the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



