Coronavirus Update: Three New Positive Cases

Three more Franklin residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, the township Office of Emergency Management reported on October 15.

That brings to 1,654 the number of township residents who have tested positive for the virus since mid-March, OEM reported.

The number of Franklin residents’ deaths that have been attributed to the virus remains at 150.

Note: These are the latest reported numbers for positive test results and deaths, as of the date indicated. These numbers may change, due to periodic inaccuracies in the reporting method. The Franklin Reporter & Advocate has no opportunity to check these numbers in real time.

Information about area test sites can be found at https://bit.ly/AreaSites20 or https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/testing.

Test sites can also be found online by visiting the New Jersey COVID-19 Information Hub at https://covid19.nj.gov/testing.

The township OEM says that the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



