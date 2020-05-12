Coronavirus Update: Slight Increase In New Cases

There were only four new reported township residents who tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the previous 24 hours, the Somerset County Health Department reported on May 12.

A total of 1,134 residents have tested positive for the disease, according to the county health department. Of those, 98 have died, according to the township Office of Emergency Management.

Test samples for the coronavirus will be collected from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14 at the joint Somerset-Hunterdon drive-through testing facility at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg.

To be tested, you must make an appointment, be a resident of Somerset or Hunterdon county, must have symptoms of the disease and must have a doctor’s prescription.

Residents can make an appointment by visiting https://somerset-hunterdon.adlabscovidtest.com where they will complete a registration form. Residents without access to a computer can call (908) 237-7150.

The township OEM says that the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



