Coronavirus Update: More Than 700 Confirmed Cases

Franklin passed the 700 mark in residents with confirmed coronavirus cases, the township Office of Emergency Management confirmed April 21.

With 39 new confirmed cases reported, the total case number is now 719, according to OEM.

There were no new deaths reported, so the number of fatalities stands at 50, according to OEM.

According to the OEM, the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



