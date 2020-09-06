Coronavirus Update: Five New Positive Test Results Over Weekend

Another five Franklin residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, the township Office of Emergency Management reported on September 6.

The Sept. 6 report follows two days of no new positive test results being reported.

There now have been 1,469 township residents who have tested positive for the virus since mid-March, with 138 of those patients dying from the virus, OEM reported.

Note: These are the latest reported numbers for positive test results and deaths, as of the date indicated. These numbers may change, due to periodic inaccuracies in the reporting method. The Franklin Reporter & Advocate has no opportunity to check these numbers in real time.

Testing will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. September 6 at Franklin Middle School Hamilton Street campus, 415 Francis Street, sponsored by the Franklin Township Interfaith Council, Franklin Township schools, and Franklin Township.

In addition, free testing as well as flu shots will be given every Sunday in September, beginning Sept. 13, at the school.

In all cases, no one will be turned away, no prescription required, no insurance required. Registration is recommended. For information, email abcovidtesting@gmail.com.

The Somerset County Health Department has scheduled drive-through COVID testing between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursdays through the end of September at Raritan Valley Community College.

Residents will need an appointment and a valid form of identification to access the testing center. A physician’s prescription is not required.

Appointments can be scheduled online at https://somerset-hunterdon.adlabscovidtest.com. Residents who do not have computer access, or who would like to schedule an appointment for children age five to 18 years old, can call the COVID-19 testing information line at 908-203-6014, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., not including holidays.

For the safety, health and security of staff and volunteers, patients must arrive by car. The drive-thru test site will not allow entry if residents do not arrive in a vehicle, even if they have a valid ID. Anyone who does not have an appointment will be turned away.

When coming to the testing center, residents are asked to use the main entrance to the college campus, off Route 28.

Information about other area test sites can be found at https://bit.ly/AreaSites20 or https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/testing.

Test sites can also be found online by visiting the New Jersey COVID-19 Information Hub at https://covid19.nj.gov/testing.

The township OEM says that the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



