Coronavirus Update: Eight New Township Cases; Total Now At 68

Eight more Franklin Township residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, making the township’s total number of cases 68 as of March 30, according to the township Office of Emergency Management.

There were no new township fatalities reported from March 29-30, according to township and county authorities.

Countywide, there are now 331 coronavirus cases, with eight fatalities, including three more in Bridgewater, according to the Somerset County Health Department.

The virus has spread throughout the county, save for Far Hills, which has not reported any coronavirus patients, according to the county health department.

According to the township Office of Emergency Management, the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.