Coronavirus Update: 933 Total Cases, 77 Deaths
The number of Franklin Township residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus inched closer to 1,000, county and local health officials said on April 29.
A total of 933 residents have tested positive for the virus, while 77 have died from it to date, according to the Somerset County Health Department and the township Office of Emergency Management.
Both of those totals represent about 31 percent of their respective counterparts on the county level, according to the County health department.
Long-Term Care Facilities Bear Brunt Of Township COVID-19 Deaths
According to the township Office of Emergency Management, the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are ill.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
- Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.
The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.