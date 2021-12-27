Coronavirus Update: 423 New Cases, One More Death From Dec. 24-27

Positive coronavirus test results were reported for another 423 Franklin residents from December 24-27, the Township Office of Emergency Management said on December 27.

Additionally, the death of another township resident has been attributed to the virus, OEM reported.

On December 24, 157 new cases were reported, 60 new cases reported on December 25, 148 new cases reported on December 27 and 58 new cases reported on December 27, OEM said.

That brings to 8,390 the number of Franklin residents who have tested positive for the virus since mid-March 2020, the township Office of Emergency Management reported.

The deaths of 219 Franklin residents have been attributed to the virus, OEM reported.

A PCR Covid-19 testing clinic will be held from 3-7 p.m. December 30 at Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Street Campus, 415 Francis Street. No insurance or appointment necessary. Sponsored by Franklin Township, Somerset County, the Franklin Township Interfaith Council and Franklin Township Public Schools.

The Somerset County Department of Health is now administering Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shots to all eligible individuals age 18 and older at its vaccination clinics.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently approved booster doses for all individuals 18 years or older who have received their primary series of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at least six months ago, or at least two months after receiving the primary vaccination of the Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine.

Eligible individuals must bring proof of vaccination and Somerset County residency to receive a Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, or Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 booster dose. All Somerset County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are listed at www.co.somerset.nj.us/health.

COVID-19 vaccines continue to be highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death due to COVID-19, even against known variants such as the Delta variant.Booster doses are recommended to provide additional protection.

Celebrating holidays is an important tradition for families. The CDC recommends the best way to keep your family and friends safe, and minimize COVID-19 risk, is to get vaccinated if you are eligible. Enjoy holiday traditions and celebrations by protecting your health and that of your loved ones with the following tips:

Get vaccinated or get a booster dose if eligible.

Stay home if you feel sick.

Wear a mask in crowded indoor areas or around individuals at high risk.

Celebrate with family and friends who are fully vaccinated.

Move the party outdoors when possible.

Consider getting a COVID-19 test if you have symptoms or had a close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

If you plan to travel during the holidays, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html for the most up-to-date information.

Note: These are the latest reported numbers for positive test results and deaths, as of the date indicated. These numbers may change, due to periodic inaccuracies in the reporting method. The Franklin Reporter & Advocate has no opportunity to check these numbers in real time.

Residents with questions about Somerset County’s COVID testing and vaccination programs can call 908-231-7155 where assistance is provided in any language the caller is comfortable with.

Information about area test sites can be found at https://bit.ly/AreaSites20 or https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/testing.

Test sites can also be found online by visiting the New Jersey COVID-19 Information Hub at https://covid19.nj.gov/testing.

COVID-19 Vaccination Sites

COVID-19 vaccines are available in hospitals and clinics across New Jersey. You can reserve your spot to get a vaccine by pre-registering in the NJ Vaccine Scheduling System *Answer some questions to determine when you are able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccines are now available in New Jersey for certain qualified recipients.

Click here to learn if you are eligible for the vaccine.

If you are eligible but have not yet been notified about available appointments in the NJ Vaccine Scheduling System, you may also make an appointment directly with many of the designated vaccination sites across the state listed here.

NJ-COVID-19-Vaccine-Locations.pdf (newjersey.github.io)

Appointments are limited. All listed vaccination sites may not have open appointments available immediately. The federal supply of vaccine to New Jersey remains limited. However, the list is updated frequently and new sites will be added continually. Please return to this page again if you are unable to currently schedule an appointment.

Note: The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for persons 16 years of age and older under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization, however the Moderna vaccine is recommended for individuals 18 years and older. Not all sites administer both vaccines, so it is important to check with your vaccination site before scheduling a visit to ensure you are eligible.

Somerset County has partnered with Zufall Health Center to make one shot J&J vaccinations available to anyone that:• Is temporarily living with friends or family • Is doubled up with another household • Lacks a permanent address • Lives in a unit scheduled for eviction or foreclosure • Is a migrant worker • Lives in a motel, rooming house, temporary housing, or overcrowded unit• Lives in substance use treatment/sober living facility or a group home • Was recently released from a jail/detention center.

Somerset County COVID Hotline at (908) 231-7155 Monday – Friday: 8:30am – 8pm • Saturday: 10:00am – 4:00pm. Callers should indicate that they would like to be placed on the Zufall Waiting List. THIS IS TO BE CONTACTED TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT WHEN THERE IS A VACCINATION CLINIC.

The township OEM says that the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



