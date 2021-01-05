Coronavirus Update: 32 New Cases, Three More Deaths

The deaths of three more township residents have been attributed to the coronavirus, the township Office of Emergency Management reported on January 5.

Another 32 township residents tested positive for the virus, OEM reported.

That brings to 3,269 the number of Franklin residents who have tested positive for the virus since mid-March, with the deaths of 172 Franklin residents attributed to the virus.

Note: These are the latest reported numbers for positive test results and deaths, as of the date indicated. These numbers may change, due to periodic inaccuracies in the reporting method. The Franklin Reporter & Advocate has no opportunity to check these numbers in real time.

Free COVID-19 and antibody tests and flu shots will be offered from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on January 6 at Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Street campus, 415 Francis Street.

No one will be turned away – although registration is requested – insurance is not necessary, but a photo ID is requested.

Click here to register. The clinic is sponsored by Franklin Township, the Franklin Township Interfaith Council, and Franklin Township Public Schools.

COVID-19 testing will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. January 6 at Raritan Valley Community College, 118 Lamington Road in Branchburg.

Testing is by appointment only and proof of residency is required. Anyone without an appointment will be turned away.

Testing is free of charge and only available to Somerset County residents, age five (5) and older. Residents must have an ID and an appointment to receive testing. Individuals should wait 5-7 days after exposure to COVID-19 to be tested. For more information on when to get tested for COVID-19, click here.

Patients must schedule an appointment for testing or by calling 908-203-6014. Residents who do not have computer access or who would like to schedule an appointment for children ages five to 18 years of age can call the COVID-19 testing information line at 908-203-6014 on Monday through Friday from 9 am to 1 pm.

For the safety, health and security of staff and volunteers, patients must arrive by car. The testing site will not allow entry if residents don’t arrive in a vehicle, even if they have a valid driver’s license and prescription. When coming to the testing center, residents are asked to use the main entrance to the college campus, off of Route 28.

Information about area test sites can be found at https://bit.ly/AreaSites20 or https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/testing.

Test sites can also be found online by visiting the New Jersey COVID-19 Information Hub at https://covid19.nj.gov/testing.

The township OEM says that the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



