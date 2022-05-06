Coronavirus Update: 28 More Positive Test Results

Positive coronavirus test results were reported for another 28 Franklin residents, the township Office of Emergency Management reported on May 5.

That brings to 13,103 the number of Franklin residents who have tested positive for the virus since mid-March 2020, OEM reported.

The deaths of 232 Franklin residents have been attributed to the virus, OEM reported.

Mayor Phil Kramer has calculated the township’s transmission rate at 1.14. A number higher than 1 means that the virus is still spreading in the township.

Note: These are the latest reported numbers for positive test results and deaths, as of the date indicated. These numbers may change, due to periodic inaccuracies in the reporting method. The Franklin Reporter & Advocate has no opportunity to check these numbers in real time.

The Somerset County Department of Health will hold its COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic once a month. The reduced hours reflect the wide availability of the vaccine in the community and lower demand at the county’s facility.

The clinic at the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater, located at 476 E. Main Street, will now be open on the first Wednesday of the month between 4 and 7:30 p.m.

Proof of vaccination, if applicable, is required. Individuals must be five years of age or older to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and at least 18 years old for the Moderna vaccine. Those under the age of 18 must have parental or legal guardian consent and presence at the clinic.

The Department of Health will continue to vaccinate homebound residents and offer pop-up clinics at senior housing facilities, group homes and other high-risk settings, as needed. Vaccine availability and eligibility requirements vary from clinic to clinic, residents are encouraged to ask about clinic guidelines in advance.

For a list of COVID-19 vaccination clinics visit, www.co.somerset.nj.us/health.

COVID-19 vaccines continue to be highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that individuals 5 years and older receive their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals 12 years and older can receive a booster when eligible. Booster doses are recommended to provide additional protection after your primary vaccination series.

Help protect your family and reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus in your community by getting vaccinated and staying up to date on your vaccines.

The following interventions also may help to stop the spread of the coronavirus and other respiratory diseases:

Everyone over 2 years of age should wear a well-fitted mask in indoor public areas where the COVID-19 Community level is high, regardless of vaccination status

Maintain distance from others if you are not up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines and if you are at high risk of getting sick with COVID-19

Avoid poorly ventilated spaces & crowds

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Cover coughs and sneezes

Monitor health daily and stay home when sick

It is important to stay informed through reliable resources. Follow public health experts such as the CDC at http://www.cdc.gov/, the New Jersey Department of Health at http://www.nj.gov/health and the Somerset County Department of Health at http://www.co.somerset.nj.us/health.

The Somerset County Department of Health is the lead agency for public health emergency preparedness and response in Somerset County. Funding for these activities is provided by the CDC’s Public Health Emergency Preparedness Cooperative Agreement through the New Jersey Department of Health.

COVID-19 Vaccination Sites

COVID-19 vaccines are available in hospitals and clinics across New Jersey. You can reserve your spot to get a vaccine by pre-registering in the NJ Vaccine Scheduling System *Answer some questions to determine when you are able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The township OEM says that the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



