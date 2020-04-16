Coronavirus Update: 27 New Cases, 5 More Deaths, Testing Program Begins

Volunteers check in a person at the RVCC drive-through testing center.

Cases of coronavirus among Franklin Township residents continue to increase, with 27 new cases and five additional deaths reported by the township’s Office of Emergency Management on April 16.

The new totals are 597 cases and 40 deaths, according to the OEM.

April 16 was also the first day of the Somerset-Hunterdon county drive-through testing program at Raritan Valley Community College.

Somerset County Freeholder Director Shanel Robinson said that 150 appointments to get tested were made, and 91 people were tested.

Ten people were turned away, she said, because they either did not have prescriptions, or they were not residents of Somerset or Hunterdon counties..

There are 105 appointments for April 17, Robinson said.

Robinson said another 500 tests have been ordered.

The initial phase of testing is expected to end on April 20, although County officials have said it could be extended.

According to the OEM, the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



