Coronavirus Update: 19 More Positive Test Results Over Weekend

Another 19 Franklin residents have reported testing positive for the coronavirus on October 24 and 25, according to the township Office of Emergency Management.

That brings to 1,710 the number of township residents who have tested positive for the virus since mid-March. Of those, 153 have died.

Note: These are the latest reported numbers for positive test results and deaths, as of the date indicated. These numbers may change, due to periodic inaccuracies in the reporting method. The Franklin Reporter & Advocate has no opportunity to check these numbers in real time.

Free coronavirus and antibody testing and flu shots are available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Franklin Middle School Hamilton Street Campus, 415 Francis Street. No insurance necessary, but a photo ID is requested. Reservations are suggested, but walk-ins are accepted. To register, click here.

Information about area test sites can be found at https://bit.ly/AreaSites20 or https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/testing.

Test sites can also be found online by visiting the New Jersey COVID-19 Information Hub at https://covid19.nj.gov/testing.

The township OEM says that the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



