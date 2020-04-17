Coronavirus Update: 14 New Cases, 1 New Death

The number of township residents infected with the coronavirus grew to 611, and the number of deaths increased by one to 41, the township reported on April 17.

Franklin now has about 31 percent of all of the more than 2,000 coronavirus cases in Somerset County, as well as 31 percent of all of the 132 deaths.

The joint Somerset-Hunterdon drive-through testing center at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg will wind up its first round of testing on April 20. An additional 500 tests are on order for the second round, according to Somerset County Freeholder Director Shanel Robinson.

According to the OEM, the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



