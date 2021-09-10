Coronavirus Update: 14 More Reported Cases; Total Represents Nearly 10 Percent Of Population

Another 14 Franklin residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, the township Office of Emergency Management reported on September 10.

That brings to 6,697 the number of Franklin residents who have tested positive for the virus since mid-March 2020, OEM reported.

According to the 2020 Census, Franklin’s population 68,364. With 6,697 township residents reporting positive Covid-19 tests, that translates to nearly 10 percent of the township population having tested positive for the virus.

The deaths of 209 Franklin residents have been attributed to the virus, OEM reported.

Note: These are the latest reported numbers for positive test results and deaths, as of the date indicated. These numbers may change, due to periodic inaccuracies in the reporting method. The Franklin Reporter & Advocate has no opportunity to check these numbers in real time.

Covid-19 testing and the Pfizer vaccine will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. September 12 at Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Street campus, 415 Francis Street. The vaccine is available to those aged 12 years and over; those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. No insurance or appointment needed.

Residents with questions about Somerset County’s COVID testing and vaccination programs can call 908-231-7155 where assistance is provided in any language the caller is comfortable with.

Information about area test sites can be found at https://bit.ly/AreaSites20 or https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/testing.

Test sites can also be found online by visiting the New Jersey COVID-19 Information Hub at https://covid19.nj.gov/testing.

COVID-19 Vaccination Sites

COVID-19 vaccines are available in hospitals and clinics across New Jersey. You can reserve your spot to get a vaccine by pre-registering in the NJ Vaccine Scheduling System *Answer some questions to determine when you are able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccines are now available in New Jersey for certain qualified recipients.

Click here to learn if you are eligible for the vaccine.

If you are eligible but have not yet been notified about available appointments in the NJ Vaccine Scheduling System, you may also make an appointment directly with many of the designated vaccination sites across the state listed here.

NJ-COVID-19-Vaccine-Locations.pdf (newjersey.github.io)

Appointments are limited. All listed vaccination sites may not have open appointments available immediately. The federal supply of vaccine to New Jersey remains limited. However, the list is updated frequently and new sites will be added continually. Please return to this page again if you are unable to currently schedule an appointment.

Note: The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for persons 16 years of age and older under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization, however the Moderna vaccine is recommended for individuals 18 years and older. Not all sites administer both vaccines, so it is important to check with your vaccination site before scheduling a visit to ensure you are eligible.

Somerset County has partnered with Zufall Health Center to make one shot J&J vaccinations available to anyone that:• Is temporarily living with friends or family • Is doubled up with another household • Lacks a permanent address • Lives in a unit scheduled for eviction or foreclosure • Is a migrant worker • Lives in a motel, rooming house, temporary housing, or overcrowded unit• Lives in substance use treatment/sober living facility or a group home • Was recently released from a jail/detention center.

Somerset County COVID Hotline at (908) 231-7155 Monday – Friday: 8:30am – 8pm • Saturday: 10:00am – 4:00pm. Callers should indicate that they would like to be placed on the Zufall Waiting List. THIS IS TO BE CONTACTED TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT WHEN THERE IS A VACCINATION CLINIC.

The township OEM says that the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



