Contracts Worth More Than $900,000 Approved By Township Council

Added by Bill Bowman on November 16, 2023.
Contracts worth more than $941,679 for goods and services were approved November 13 by the Township Council.

The contracts awarded were:

  • A $24,900 and a $6,300 contract to Francen Contracting of Branchburg for rehabilitation of 26 Tamarack Road.
  • A 2-year, $200,000 contract to Fyr-Fyter Sales & Service of Pennington for Central Station Monitoring.
  • Maintenance, Repair and Testing Security Systems, Sprinkler Annual and Kitchen Suppression Semi Annual Inspections, Fire Extinguisher Maintenance, Inspection and Servicing.
  • A $132,514.62 contract to Axon Enterprises of Arizona for body worn cameras and equipment for the Franklin Township Police Department.
  • Three contracts worth more than $57,000 to Ricoh USA of Pennsylvania for 4-year copier leases for the FTPD desk sergeant ($5,185.92); Water/Public Works ($19,556.32), and the Recreation Department ($32,368.)
  • A 3-year, $59,867.19 contract to Everbridge of California for software maintenance.
  • A $320,148 contract to Ciocca Ford of Flemington for five Ford F350 snow plows.
  • A $34,882.72 contract to Cliffside Body Corporation of Fairview for a landscaper truck.
  • A $56,068.44 contract to Nielsen Ford of Morristown for a 2024 Ford Super Duty F-450.
  • A $50,000 contract extension to Pace Labs of Roseville, MN. for water testing services.




