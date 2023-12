Contracts Worth More Than $460,000 Approved By Township Council

Contracts for new police cars and cleanup services were approved November 28 by the Township Council.

The Council approved a contract worth $319,709.60 with Nielson Ford of Morristown for seven Ford Police Interceptors.

The Council also approved a contract worth $150,000 with Panfietti Construction of Phillipsburgh for property cleanup as needed. The contract is effective through November 2025, and cannot exceed $75,000 each year.





