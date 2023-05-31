Contracts Worth More Than $300,000 Awarded By Township Council
Goods and services worth more than $300,000 were purchased at the May 23 Township Council meeting.
A contract worth $258,090 was awarded to Cliffside Body Corp. of Fairview for two stainless steel dump bodies with spreaders and plows.
A three-year contract worth $36,418.76 was awarded to Lexipol of Frisco, Texas for service and maintenance of all Franklin Township Police Department policies related to the NJ State Association of Chiefs Accreditation Standards.
The contract is worth $11,900 in the first year, $12,138 in the second year and $12,380.76 for the third year, according to the resolution.
A contract worth more than $24,000 was awarded to Ricoh USA of Exton, Pa. for four-year leases of photocopiers.
The contract covers a $6,515.52 lease for a copier for the Township Manager’s office, a $6,000 lease for a copier for the Municipal Court, a $6,000 lease for a copier for the FTPD Detective Bureau, and a $6,000 lease for a copier for the FTPD Traffic Bureau.