Construction To Close Landing Lane Bridge For Approximately One Month
The Landing Lane Bridge will be closed in both directions for approximately a month starting December 4 for priority repairs to the retaining wall.
Work will be conducted around-the-clock to expedite the construction, according to a press release from the state Department of Transportation.
The pedestrian walkway will remain open during construction, according to the release.
The bridge spans the Delaware & Raritan Canal and the Raritan River, connecting New Brunswick to Piscataway. The DOT considers the span two bridges because of the double waterway span.
The work is necessary because of a September 29 accident in which a car crashed into the southeast corner of the retaining wall at George Street, according to the release.
Immediately following the crash, NJDOT crews placed construction barrier on the bridge as a temporary repair effort until the permanent repairs can take place.
Detours have been established:
Landing Lane Bridges northbound detour:
- Motorists traveling on Landing Lane in New Brunswick wishing to cross the river to Piscataway will be directed to turn right onto Easton Avenue
- Turn left onto Hamilton Street, which becomes Johnson Drive
- Turn left onto Route 27/Albany Street
- Cross the river and stay in the left lane
- Turn left onto River Road
- Take River Road back to Landing Lane
Landing Lane Bridges southbound detour:
- Motorists traveling on River Road wishing to turn onto Landing Lane towards the bridges will be directed to continue on River Road
- Take the ramp towards Route 18 southbound
- Merge onto Route 18 southbound and cross the river
- Take the first exit towards Route 27 south/George Street/New Brunswick
- Turn right at the end of the ramp onto Huntington Street
- Turn right onto College Avenue, which becomes George Street
- Turn left onto Landing Lane