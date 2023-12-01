Construction To Close Landing Lane Bridge For Approximately One Month

BRIDGE TO CLOSE – The pedestrian walkway on the Landing Lane Bridge will remain open during the month-long construction project.

The Landing Lane Bridge will be closed in both directions for approximately a month starting December 4 for priority repairs to the retaining wall.

Work will be conducted around-the-clock to expedite the construction, according to a press release from the state Department of Transportation.

The pedestrian walkway will remain open during construction, according to the release.

The bridge spans the Delaware & Raritan Canal and the Raritan River, connecting New Brunswick to Piscataway. The DOT considers the span two bridges because of the double waterway span.

The work is necessary because of a September 29 accident in which a car crashed into the southeast corner of the retaining wall at George Street, according to the release.

Immediately following the crash, NJDOT crews placed construction barrier on the bridge as a temporary repair effort until the permanent repairs can take place.

Detours have been established:

Landing Lane Bridges northbound detour:

Motorists traveling on Landing Lane in New Brunswick wishing to cross the river to Piscataway will be directed to turn right onto Easton Avenue

Turn left onto Hamilton Street, which becomes Johnson Drive

Turn left onto Route 27/Albany Street

Cross the river and stay in the left lane

Turn left onto River Road

Take River Road back to Landing Lane

Landing Lane Bridges southbound detour:

Motorists traveling on River Road wishing to turn onto Landing Lane towards the bridges will be directed to continue on River Road

Take the ramp towards Route 18 southbound

Merge onto Route 18 southbound and cross the river

Take the first exit towards Route 27 south/George Street/New Brunswick

Turn right at the end of the ramp onto Huntington Street

Turn right onto College Avenue, which becomes George Street

Turn left onto Landing Lane

