Construction To Close Landing Lane Bridge For Approximately One Month

Added by Bill Bowman on December 1, 2023.
BRIDGE TO CLOSE – The pedestrian walkway on the Landing Lane Bridge will remain open during the month-long construction project.

The Landing Lane Bridge will be closed in both directions for approximately a month starting December 4 for priority repairs to the retaining wall.

Work will be conducted around-the-clock to expedite the construction, according to a press release from the state Department of Transportation.

The pedestrian walkway will remain open during construction, according to the release.

The bridge spans the Delaware & Raritan Canal and the Raritan River, connecting New Brunswick to Piscataway. The DOT considers the span two bridges because of the double waterway span.

The work is necessary because of a September 29 accident in which a car crashed into the southeast corner of the retaining wall at George Street, according to the release.

Immediately following the crash, NJDOT crews placed construction barrier on the bridge as a temporary repair effort until the permanent repairs can take place.

Detours have been established:

Landing Lane Bridges northbound detour:

  • Motorists traveling on Landing Lane in New Brunswick wishing to cross the river to Piscataway will be directed to turn right onto Easton Avenue
  • Turn left onto Hamilton Street, which becomes Johnson Drive
  • Turn left onto Route 27/Albany Street
  • Cross the river and stay in the left lane
  • Turn left onto River Road
  • Take River Road back to Landing Lane

Landing Lane Bridges southbound detour:

  • Motorists traveling on River Road wishing to turn onto Landing Lane towards the bridges will be directed to continue on River Road
  • Take the ramp towards Route 18 southbound
  • Merge onto Route 18 southbound and cross the river
  • Take the first exit towards Route 27 south/George Street/New Brunswick
  • Turn right at the end of the ramp onto Huntington Street
  • Turn right onto College Avenue, which becomes George Street
  • Turn left onto Landing Lane

