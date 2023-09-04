Quantcast

Computer Scammers Take $58K From Township Residents

September 4, 2023.
Two township residents were scammed out of more than $58,000 in August, police said.

The first incident was reported on August 17, when a resident told police that she was scammed out of $2,700 by a person who told her that her bank account was compromised by a virus.

Police said an alert about the fraudulent virus appeared on the victim’s iPad, after which she contacted a person who gave the name Peter Thompson. “Thompson” convinced the woman to transfer $2,700 to a Bitcoin account connected to the suspect, police said.

Police said the woman realized she was the victim of a scam once the transaction was completed.

The second incident was reported on August 25, and mirrored that of the August 17 incident, police said.

A township man told police that he received a virus alert on his computer and immediately contacted the number given on the alert.

The unknown suspect convinced the man that his accounts were compromised and to transfer $55,900 into a Bitcoin account.

The man realized that he was scammed after the transaction was processed, police said.

