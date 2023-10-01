Community Art Show Exhibits Residents’ Talents

What may become an annual tradition kicked off September 30 in the Municipal Building on DeMott Lane.

Called the “Not Quite Wine and Cheese Art Opening,” the event featured artworks in a variety of media created by nearly two dozen township residents.

The idea for the art show was broached by Mayor Phil Kramer, who said that as he goes door-to-door campaigning for re-election, he notices many pieces of art in residents’ homes.

“Sometimes they invite you in, and sometimes they have fabulous art on the walls, and sometimes they’re the artist,” he said.

“That happened enough times that I said, wow, we should have a show … where all the artists are from Franklin, and let people share because we have so much to share,” he said.

Kramer said he brought the idea to Saffie Kallon, the township special events coordinator, and she ran with it.

“As with everything, I came up with the idea, and then I told Saffie, and she did everything,” Kramer said.

“I’m just glad that these people had the opportunity to share,” he said.

“This is passion and creativity and love from all of our artists,” Kallon said. “The art displayed is from people as young as 16 to as lovingly aged as 82.”

“We have paintings, ceramics, sculpture, collage,” she said. There’s just a wide array of everything here today. It just goes to show the talent that Franklin has within it.”

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate was there:

Here are a few scenes from the event:







Your Thoughts

comments