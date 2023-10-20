Commemorative Plaque Unveiled At Franklin Township Youth Center

Supporters of the Franklin Township Youth Center gathered at the Lewis Street facility on October 19 for the unveiling of a commemorative plaque.

The plaque lists the names of the people responsible for bringing the center to fruition.

The center, which was dedicated on May 14, 2022, recently celebrated its 1-year anniversary.

Township Councilwoman Kimberly Francois, who championed the Youth Center for more than a dozen years before it was built, said the Center shows that Franklin “cares about its people.”

“I’m a product of a government that cared about me,” she said. “I want to commend the township for investing in our youth. I want to commend everyone who was involved in making this happen.”

Windy White, Deputy Director of the township’s Recreation Department, said that every day there are between 60 and 100 youths in the Center.

“Our staff is dedicated to our students,” she said. “Anything that it takes to make sure this building is successful is what our staff does.”

Beau Byrtus, the township’s Recreation Director, said that “Being a part of this has been a wonderful experience. It’s something that touches you really to your soul.”

The Youth Center, he said, is “a one-stop shop for the youth of Franklin.”

“I’m glad to be here for this, I was excited about it,” Mayor Phil Kramer said. “This program is getting bigger and better; we don’t even know how far it can go.”

Music was provided by Franklin native Laticia Lewis.

The Edison Job Corps’ culinary students prepared a buffet.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate live-streamed the ceremony:

Here are some scenes from the event:







