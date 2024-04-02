Quantcast

Colonial Park Tennis, Pickleball Courts Now Open

Added by Bill Bowman on April 1, 2024.
Saved under Somerset County, Sports

Submitted by Somerset County Park Commission.

The Colonial Park Tennis Center is now open daily, offering courts for tennis and pickleball.

Pickleball players can paddle-up at Colonial Park Tennis Center, where the tennis courts are striped for pickleball and portable pickleball nets are available at the facility.

Staying physically active, such as playing tennis, can help participants prevent and manage heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, and diabetes, as well as support weight management, reduces stress, and improve one’s sleep and overall mental health, according to the World Health Organization (WHO)

The Colonial Park Tennis Center is at 156 Mettlers Road. To reserve a tennis court, players must register 24 hours in advance. 

The following hours of operation and fees apply:

  • April 1 to June 21
    Monday through Friday, 8 to 11 a.m., and 3 to 10 p.m.
    Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • June 21 through Labor Day
    Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sept. 3 to Nov. 1
    Monday through Friday, 8 to 11 a.m. and 3 to 10 p.m.
    Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Tennis Court Fees
    Monday to Friday until 5 p.m. – $9 per hour; after 5 p.m. – $11 per hour
    Saturday, Sunday, and Holidays – $11 per hour
  •  Pickleball Fees
    Monday through Friday before 5 p.m. – $5 per hour, after 5 p.m. – $6 per hour
    Saturdays, Sundays, and Holidays – $6 per hour

To reserve a tennis court at Colonial Park, call 908-722-1200, ext. 5473. Individuals with hearing impairments can use the Relay Service at 711.

Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …