Colonial Park Tennis, Pickleball Courts Now Open

Submitted by Somerset County Park Commission.

The Colonial Park Tennis Center is now open daily, offering courts for tennis and pickleball.

Pickleball players can paddle-up at Colonial Park Tennis Center, where the tennis courts are striped for pickleball and portable pickleball nets are available at the facility.

Staying physically active, such as playing tennis, can help participants prevent and manage heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, and diabetes, as well as support weight management, reduces stress, and improve one’s sleep and overall mental health, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Colonial Park Tennis Center is at 156 Mettlers Road. To reserve a tennis court, players must register 24 hours in advance.

The following hours of operation and fees apply:

April 1 to June 21

Monday through Friday, 8 to 11 a.m., and 3 to 10 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday through Friday, 8 to 11 a.m., and 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 21 through Labor Day

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 3 to Nov. 1

Monday through Friday, 8 to 11 a.m. and 3 to 10 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday through Friday, 8 to 11 a.m. and 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tennis Court Fees

Monday to Friday until 5 p.m. – $9 per hour; after 5 p.m. – $11 per hour

Saturday, Sunday, and Holidays – $11 per hour

Monday to Friday until 5 p.m. – $9 per hour; after 5 p.m. – $11 per hour Saturday, Sunday, and Holidays – $11 per hour Pickleball Fees

Monday through Friday before 5 p.m. – $5 per hour, after 5 p.m. – $6 per hour

Saturdays, Sundays, and Holidays – $6 per hour

To reserve a tennis court at Colonial Park, call 908-722-1200, ext. 5473. Individuals with hearing impairments can use the Relay Service at 711.





