Colonial Park Putting Course, Paddle Boats Open For Season

The putting course and paddle boats at Colonial Park are now open for the season.

The putting course is open on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m., until June 20. Beginning June 26, the facility will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The fee is $8 for adults, $5 for youth and seniors, and $2 for children under five years of age. Passes are available at a discount when 10 or more are purchased.

Paddle boats can be rented on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m., through June 20. Beginning June 26, the boats will be available from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

The fee to rent duck-themed boats is $15 per half hour. A combination pass for the putting course and paddle boat is available; the cost is $13 for adults and $10 for youth and seniors. Persons with limited mobility can rent a boat with hand pedals.

Other ways to enjoy COlonial Park this summer:

Pets: Owners and their pets can enjoy the leash-free, fenced area for dogs that is located adjacent to the 18-hole award-winning Spooky Brook Golf Course.

Picnics: For people who would like to host a summer bash, Knob Hill and Pine Grove picnic areas are located adjacent to a softball field with space available for 250 people. Reservations are required to use these facilities.

Other : Colonial Park also includes a 1.4-mile fitness course, three stocked ponds, a softball field, the Howe Sports Complex, and the Lois Howe Nature Trail. There is also a tennis center that has eight all-weather courts.

Nature lovers can also enjoy gardens and horticultural displays at the Rudolf W. van der Goot Rose Garden, the Fragrance and Sensory Garden, and the Perennial Garden.

For more information about programs and activities, visit www.somersetcountyparks.org. The hearing/speech impaired can call NJ Relay 711.



