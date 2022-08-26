Claremont Road Principal, District BA Leave For Positions In Edison

School district Business Administrator Jonathan Toth is one of two district administrators leaving for the Edison school district.

The resignations of the principal of the Claremont Road Elementary School and the school district’s business administrator were accepted at the Board’s August 25 meeting.

Claremont Road principal Nicole Sury Bevere’s resignation is effective September 27, while Board business administrator Jonathan Toth’s resignation takes effect on October 23. Those resignations could be earlier if replacements for either of the two are found.

Both Bevere and Toth are leaving for positions with the Edison Township Board of Education.

Bevere is Claremont Road’s first principal, taking the helm during the school’s inaugural school year in 2018.

Prior to that, she had been the longtime principal at Franklin Park School.

Bevere was not present at the school board meeting when her resignation was accepted.

Toth has been with the district for six years, having begun his career in Carteret, where he spent three years.

Toth, who will become the Edison school district’s business administrator, said he accepted their offer because the district is preparing to embark on major construction and renovation.

“A unique opportunity was presented to me,” he said. “A special team is coming into play there, and they would like to do things that we’ve accomplished here in Franklin, in terms of additions and capital renovations, a lot of the things that that we’ve done in the last six years.”

“It’s something that I really enjoy,” Toth said. “School construction is something that I like to do, so to be able to go and do it again and do it in a big way is really a positive.”

Toth said his time in Franklin has been “amazing.”

“It has been an amazing opportunity here, to work with the Franklin Township Board of Education, Dr. Ravally, the senior staff, my staff, it’s been incredible,” he said. “It’s made me feel so fulfilled in a professional way and a personal way. Meeting new people, the colleagues I’ve worked with, the friendships I’ve developed, it’s been great.”

Schools Superintendent John Ravally said Toth will be missed.

“It’s a good opportunity, he’s going to take advantage of it and we’re going to miss him,” he said.

The business administrator is a key part of the administrative team, Ravally said.

“It’s your chief financial officer, it’s very important,” he said. “We’re going to take our time, find the right person. We will begin our process immediately and hope that we’ll find a really good replacement.”

Ravally said that if the district does not find a successor by the time Toth leaves, it will name an interim business administrator.



