CJCP To Reopen February 13; Accident Investigation Continues

READY TO REOPEN – Namik Sercan, CJCP’s Chief Educational Officer, thanked members of the school’s community for their efforts over the past week.

Central Jersey College Prep Charter School, closed this past week after an employee was seriously injured in an accident, will reopen on February 13, according to school officials.

Notice about the school’s reopening was sent to the “CJCP community,” a school spokesman said.

Students have been distance-learning during the week that the school was closed.

CJCP was closed on February 3 after an employee fell down an open elevator shaft. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries. There is no official word on her condition.

“I am happy to report that starting this Monday, February 13th, CJCP will be reopening its doors for in-person learning,” Namik Sercan, teh school’s Chief Education Officer, said in the notice. “We’d like to ask all families to follow the usual morning timelines to ensure a seamless transition back to our classrooms.”

“While this is a very positive step and something that could not have been done without great collaboration and teamwork, we also want to keep in our thoughts the valued member of our community who had a significant injury on our Somerset Campus last week,” he wrote.

Sercan said the past week has been “challenging.”

“I want to thank the many people who assisted us,” he wrote. “Most specifically, Franklin Township Building Inspectors and Fire Department officials who provided immediate assistance and support; our teachers and counselors who made themselves available for our community; the great team at CJCP who have worked around the clock since the incident occurred to ensure we follow all state and federal protocols; the local press who were instrumental in providing accurate, updated information to the community; and most of all, the members of our local medical staff that have brought comfort and healing to an important member of the CJCP family.”

“Most of all, I would like to thank you for your understanding, patience, and prayers this last week,” Sercan wrote. “We thank you all for your understanding in addressing what was a last-minute closing and then rearranging your schedules to support at-home learning this last week. We know the sacrifice you have personally made, and continue to make, for your children’s education.”

Meanwhile, the state Department of Labor’s investigation into the accident is ongoing, a department spokesman confirmed on February 10.



