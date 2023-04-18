CJCP Students Honored By Chamber Of Commerce

Submitted by CJCP.

The Franklin Township Chamber of Commerce will honor six Central Jersey College Prep Charter School (CJCP) students during its annual Awards Dinner on Wednesday, April 19th.

Joining a variety of other 2023 honorees, such as previous chamber leaders and local stalwarts in areas such as “Public Service” and “Small Business,” CJCP students Chackshu Patel, Daniel Spencer, Elif Cebe, Rayan Dumasia, Adwita Jagannathan, and Sohum Sheth will be recognized for their service in the area of “Student Leadership.”

“The CJCP community is truly honored that our students will be recognized by the Chamber for their commitment to leadership in Franklin Township,” Dr. Namik Sercan, CJCP’s Chief Education Officer, said in a press release. “Every Franklin family deserves a thriving public education system, regardless of their income bracket, skin color, or special needs.”

“We remain committed to recruiting of the best public school teachers in the country, ensuring our community’s public school students receive greater opportunity and access to college, and, most of all, that as a community, we all work together to address the high expectations of our local parents,” he said in the release. “A big part of realizing this mission is ensuring that our students reflect the values of our great community and that each is instilled with a real sense of responsibility to give back to Franklin. For this reason, we are so thankful to the Chamber for honoring these great students and pleased their hard work and commitment to the community will be showcased town-wide.”

The following details the community work of the six CJCP students that will be honored on Wednesday, April 19th:

Chackshu Patel has raised thousands of dollars and awarenesses for various humanitarian aid programs, showcasing her selfless spirit and commitment to positively impacting society. She will attend Rutgers University Pharmacy School in the Fall.

has raised thousands of dollars and awarenesses for various humanitarian aid programs, showcasing her selfless spirit and commitment to positively impacting society. She will attend Rutgers University Pharmacy School in the Fall. Daniel Spencer is a multifaceted talent who has been admitted to the prestigious West Point Academy, the world’s premier leader-development institution.

is a multifaceted talent who has been admitted to the prestigious West Point Academy, the world’s premier leader-development institution. Elif Cebe has received the Congressional Award Gold Medal, the U.S. Congress’s highest honor for youth, for her outstanding achievements and contributions. She will attend Brown University’s pre-law track in the Fall.

has received the Congressional Award Gold Medal, the U.S. Congress’s highest honor for youth, for her outstanding achievements and contributions. She will attend Brown University’s pre-law track in the Fall. Rayan Dumasia, Adwita Jagannathan, and Sohum Sheth are winners of the Future City Champions Award in STEM and engineering. Each has received numerous awards for their creative thinking, engineering skills, and innovative projects.

Since the school first launched in 2011, 100 percent of CJCP’s senior class has graduated on time each Spring and been accepted to a college or university for the following year. Last year, U.S. News and World Report announced in its annual nationwide ranking of high schools that CJCP ranks as the top public charter high school in the State of New Jersey and also ranked the school #32 among all 406 high schools in New Jersey and #707 out of nearly 24,000 public high schools in 50 state and the District of Columbia.

The U.S. Department of Education previously named CJCP a “National Blue-Ribbon School,” the highest possible designation granted to a K-12 school, and has also been awarded by the New Jersey Department of Education with a Tier 1 designation, the highest possible ranking for a public charter school in the State.

For those interested in attending or supporting the Franklin Township Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Diner, please contact the Chamber at Franklinnjchamber@gmail.com.





Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township! No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages. But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community. To subscribe, please click here.