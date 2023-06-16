CJCP Graduates Told To ‘Make The Communities You Want To Live In’ At Commencement

POMP AND CIRCUMSTANCE – CJCP seniors queue up during the June 15 graduation ceremony.

The Central Jersey College Prep Charter School’s Class of 2023 was told to create the communities they want to live in and meet whatever success means to them at their June 15 graduation.

The 41 members of the graduating class a;so heard from state Sen. Vin Gopal, who told them they, and graduating seniors across the state, give him hope for the future of the state.

Class Valedictorian Sajan Thomas told his fellow graduates that he believes “this graduating class is the embodiment of quality over quantity. When I look out into the crowd, I see the layers of everyone.”

“I believe everyone has their own individual talents and are smart enough to have been valedictorian themselves,” he said

“Everyone here has what it takes to meet and surpass success,” he said. “Whatever success that is, no one can tell. Nothing is set in stone.”

We all understand that success isn’t a predestined course that we are to find or discover,” Thomas said. “Success is an ever-changing, ever moving goalposts that we define for ourselves. Get your own success and own it.”

Co-Salutatorian Diya Patel thanked the many unsung people in the school who keep it running, such as the security guards and maintenance staff. She a;ls thanked her teachers and her family.

“I’m thankful for having such a good group to lean on up to this point,” she said.

“We started as strangers and I hate to think we’ll end up as them to, but before I knew who I was, you knew me,” she said.

Prisha Thoguluva, the other co-Salutatorian, said that, “Today is no small feat. As much as I am excited for all you will accomplish in the future, I will miss not seeing you in the hallways … I am confident our future will be very bright.”

Gopal, the keynote speaker, said that he is heartened by what he is seeing in the various high school graduating classes he’s visiting this season.

“I have so much faith that this graduating class here … and around the state,” he said.

“I can’t imagine having not been in a classroom during Covid 19 and having to learn all of my classes virtually … and having to come through that and having to take a bunch of standardized tests and persevere,” he said.

“What you have done is something that your predecessors have not even come close to doing,” Gopal said.

“To watch this class come out with a 100 percent graduation rate .. and to see the friendships that you are going to keep for a lifetime, it inspires me so much,” he said

“When I read the stories provided by the administration about what you’ve gone through, and how you celebrate each other, that is something that can’t be taught … that is something that is in each and every one of you,” he said. “You’re going to lift each other up, you’re going to look out for each other.”

Namik Sercan, the school’s Chief Education Officer, told the graduates that every one of them is “a testament to the power of hard work, resilience, and determination. As you embark on the next chapter of your lives, remember that the lessons you have learned and the experiences you have had at CJCP have equipped you with the tools to overcome any obstacle and achieve greatness.”

“Whether you continue your education, pursue careers, or venture into new territories, I have no doubt that you will make a lasting impact on the world,” he said. “Embrace the challenges that lie ahead, for they will mold you into the leaders and change-makers of tomorrow.”

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Class of 2023,” he said. “You have made our school community proud, and I am confident that you will continue to make us proud in all your future

endeavors.”

The graduates were:

Dina Abdelfattah

Musab Efe Akbas

Tewedaj Ameha

Imaan Ansari

Leilah Bampoe-Parry

Meera Batra

Maya Bryan

Elif Cebe

Sandesh Doppalapudi

Brielle Dukes

Davian Gaines

Dhananjay Gurumurthy

Aditya Jadhav

Tanay Kodimala

Sravya Kunisetty

Ivana Lau

Nelson Lopez Jr.

Theodore Mack

Ashley Mendez

Christdia Mensag

Chakshu Mittal

Malak Mohamed

Fabian Morales

Yannis Nassik

Aimal Naveed

Eseoghene Ovwori

Justin Owusu

Diya Patel

Shivang Patel

Noemy Perez

Prince Stephone Quaye

Lily Ross

Lucian Sesay

Sania Shah

Daniel Spencer

Jensey Tejada

Prisha Thoguluva

Sajan Thomas

Kermina Wadie

Kyra Wilson

Nahlah Wilson

