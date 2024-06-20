CJCP Graduates Told To ‘Go Forth And Be Great’
Central Jersey College Prep Charter School’s Class of 2024 was exhorted to step out of their “comfort zone” as they face life’s challenges during their commencement ceremony on June 18.
“You will, in your day, be challenged to embark on an opportunity to do something that you’ve never done before,” said keynote speaker Paula White, the executive director of JerseyCAN, an organization which addresses the literacy gaps in public schools. “Go forth and be great. Why? Because you’ve done this, you’ve got this.”
“Today is a really, really, special day,” she said. “You’ve done this, you deserve this, you’ve got this.”
“For some of you, today is the day you knew would come, but sometimes it felt like it was never going to get here,” White said. “For some of you, today was the day you proved your 3rd Grade teacher wrong. For some of you, it’s the day you get to prove your Mother right. For some of you, it’s the day you get to take the biggest exhale breath that you’ve take n in the past four years.”
It’s a day of endings and it’s also a day of new beginnings,” she said. “But of all the things it is, it’s a day that is about you.”
Class Valedictorian Nehal Bajaj told her classmates that they are the only people who can “prioritize your own success, so chase after it however you want.”
“From drowning it out through your music of choice or making the hard decisions, you are your own advocate, fighter, and defender.”
“There is no such thing as luck, there is talent, dedication and hard work,” Nichole Tirado Hidalho, the Class Salutatorian, said.
“As you make your way through this new chapter, let this always be a reminder that you will always have fans back home … a hand to hold, but most importantly the memories we have made together as friends to gather a sense of self as we made throughout this journey of life,” she said.
Sander Matamoros, the Class President, told his classmates that “the world is waiting, so let’s conquer it.”
“As we move forward, let’s carry with us resilience, hope, determination,” he said. “Remember that no matter where life takes us, we have the power to make a difference. Embrace challenges as opportunities, cherish moments of joy and learn from your struggles.”
“To my fellow graduates: believe in yourselves and in your incredible potential,” he said. “Stand tall, knowing that you are capable of greatness. Our journey doesn’t end here, it begins a new one. Together, let’s build a future filled with success and endless opportunities.”
Earlier in the ceremony, CJCP’s Chief Education Officer, Namik Sercan, told the audience that he “stand(s) stand before you as a personification of pride and happiness. I find myself on this podium experiencing numerous emotions. Perhaps most obviously, I am filled with a great sense of happiness and accomplishment as a parent and the CEO of CJCP.”
“As we stand here, we reflect on the challenges we have faced and opportunities for improvement,” he said. “After all, together we have persevered by demonstrating our resilience and determination, and achieving remarkable accomplishments that have placed CJCP on the map of excellence.”
“To the Class of 2024, I offer my heartfelt congratulations,” Sercan said. “Each one of you is a testament to the power of hard work, resilience, and determination. As you embark on the next chapter of your lives, remember that the lessons you have learned and the experiences you have had at CJCP have equipped you with the tools to overcome any obstacle and achieve greatness.”
“As you leave here today, remember that you are not just receiving a diploma; you are taking with you a legacy of excellence,” he said. “Whether you continue your education, pursue careers, or venture into new territories, I have no doubt that you will make a lasting impact on the world. Embrace the challenges that lie ahead, for they will mold you into the leaders and change-makers of tomorrow, and I have every confidence that you will rise to the occasion.”
The graduates, and the colleges and universities they will be attending, are:
SHAURYA AGARWAL
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY
RAIYAN ALI
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY
ALI ANDHA
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY
NIMANA ANWAR
UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
SCOTTY APPOLON
MONTCLAIR STATE UNIVERSITY
NEHAL BAJAJ
UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA
TERRENCE BELLAMY
UNION COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE
MARTIN BELTRAN
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY
SOURYA BOMMIREDDY
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY
MAKAYLA BRIDGERS
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY
WILSON BUENO MARTINEZ
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY
LIA-CELESTE BUGARIN
RUTGERS UNlVERSITY
MATTHEW BUREY
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY
ALEXANDRA CALDERON GUTIERREZ
BROOKDALE COMMUNITY COLLEGE
KHARY CAMPBELL
TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
DHUHA CHAUDHRY
RARITAN VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE
CHINMAYI CHITTAMURI
NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
KARUNYA CHITTAMURI
JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY
MELANIA DE LA CRUZ
MIDDLESEX COMMUNITY COLLEGE
KAMIL DUMBUYA
MONTCLAIR STATE UNIVERSITY
SUMEYYE EKE
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY
KARESSA FALCON-JIMENEZ
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY
VALENTINO FERRO
NEW JERSEY INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
CAMILLE GILBERT
RARITAN VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE
FAITH GOMBEH
SAINT PETER’S UNIVERSITY
KYLE GOREL
SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
QUINN HIBBARD
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY
ABBY HOYOS-GARCIA
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY
ANDREA HUGO
BOSTON UNIVERSITY
NATALIE JACOBS
UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND, BALTIMORE
SHAAN KACHHIA-PATEL
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY
MEHREEN KAUR
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY
SAMI KHASA WNEH
RUTGERS ‘UNIVERSITY
SENIHA KOCAK
GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY
JOIE KUAN
VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
DHRUV LALWANI
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY
CHARIS LEUNG
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY
SANDER MATAMOROS
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY
ALISHA MEHTA
BOSTON UNIVERSITY
KHALDOON MESHEH
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY
ABIODUN ODUKOYA
SAINT PETER’S UNIVERSITY
FEYINTOLUWA OLAJITAN
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY
ADRIAN JAMES PANGILINAN
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY
ALISHA PATEL
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY
ISHA PATEL
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY
MAHEK PATEL
RUTGERS UNIVERSiTY
NEEL PATEL
THE COLLEGE OF NEW JERSEY
ANGELICA PENA DILONE
LABORATORY INSTITUTE OF MERCHANDISING
ANANYA FODDER
GEORGIA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
CAMERON PORTER
CALDWELL UNIVERSITY
VARUN RAMANATHAN
UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN
JOSE ANTHONY REFERENTE
RARITAN VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE
VALERIA ROMAN
UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
ANDREA SANCHEZ
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY
HANNIE SANTAEI:LA
MONTCLAIR STATE UNIVERSITY
JOHARRI SAUNDERS
WILLIAM PATERSON UNIVERSITY
KUNAL SHAH
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY
FURKHAN SHARIFF
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY
PRISHA SHARMA
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY
KUNAL SINGH
BOSTON UNIVERSITY
PRIYAANKA SINGH
UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND
KEILA SOLANO
MONTCLAIR STATE UNIVERSITY
SH REY A SW AMY
STEVENS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
NICHOLE TIRADO-HIDALGO
HARVARD UNIVERSITY
ANISH VEERAMACHANENI
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY
DAY-YI WANG
UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA. LOS ANGELES
COREYLYN WHITE
KEAN UNIVERSITY
CORY WILSON
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY
CORYNN WINSTON
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY
ISMAEEL YAQOOB
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY