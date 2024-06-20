CJCP Graduates Told To ‘Go Forth And Be Great’

WORDS OF ADVICE – Central Jersey College Prep’s Class of 2024 Valedictorian, Nehal Bajaj, speaks during the June 18 commencement ceremony.

Central Jersey College Prep Charter School’s Class of 2024 was exhorted to step out of their “comfort zone” as they face life’s challenges during their commencement ceremony on June 18.

“You will, in your day, be challenged to embark on an opportunity to do something that you’ve never done before,” said keynote speaker Paula White, the executive director of JerseyCAN, an organization which addresses the literacy gaps in public schools. “Go forth and be great. Why? Because you’ve done this, you’ve got this.”

“Today is a really, really, special day,” she said. “You’ve done this, you deserve this, you’ve got this.”

“For some of you, today is the day you knew would come, but sometimes it felt like it was never going to get here,” White said. “For some of you, today was the day you proved your 3rd Grade teacher wrong. For some of you, it’s the day you get to prove your Mother right. For some of you, it’s the day you get to take the biggest exhale breath that you’ve take n in the past four years.”

It’s a day of endings and it’s also a day of new beginnings,” she said. “But of all the things it is, it’s a day that is about you.”

Class Valedictorian Nehal Bajaj told her classmates that they are the only people who can “prioritize your own success, so chase after it however you want.”

“From drowning it out through your music of choice or making the hard decisions, you are your own advocate, fighter, and defender.”

“There is no such thing as luck, there is talent, dedication and hard work,” Nichole Tirado Hidalho, the Class Salutatorian, said.

“As you make your way through this new chapter, let this always be a reminder that you will always have fans back home … a hand to hold, but most importantly the memories we have made together as friends to gather a sense of self as we made throughout this journey of life,” she said.

Sander Matamoros, the Class President, told his classmates that “the world is waiting, so let’s conquer it.”

“As we move forward, let’s carry with us resilience, hope, determination,” he said. “Remember that no matter where life takes us, we have the power to make a difference. Embrace challenges as opportunities, cherish moments of joy and learn from your struggles.”

“To my fellow graduates: believe in yourselves and in your incredible potential,” he said. “Stand tall, knowing that you are capable of greatness. Our journey doesn’t end here, it begins a new one. Together, let’s build a future filled with success and endless opportunities.”

Earlier in the ceremony, CJCP’s Chief Education Officer, Namik Sercan, told the audience that he “stand(s) stand before you as a personification of pride and happiness. I find myself on this podium experiencing numerous emotions. Perhaps most obviously, I am filled with a great sense of happiness and accomplishment as a parent and the CEO of CJCP.”

“As we stand here, we reflect on the challenges we have faced and opportunities for improvement,” he said. “After all, together we have persevered by demonstrating our resilience and determination, and achieving remarkable accomplishments that have placed CJCP on the map of excellence.”

“To the Class of 2024, I offer my heartfelt congratulations,” Sercan said. “Each one of you is a testament to the power of hard work, resilience, and determination. As you embark on the next chapter of your lives, remember that the lessons you have learned and the experiences you have had at CJCP have equipped you with the tools to overcome any obstacle and achieve greatness.”

“As you leave here today, remember that you are not just receiving a diploma; you are taking with you a legacy of excellence,” he said. “Whether you continue your education, pursue careers, or venture into new territories, I have no doubt that you will make a lasting impact on the world. Embrace the challenges that lie ahead, for they will mold you into the leaders and change-makers of tomorrow, and I have every confidence that you will rise to the occasion.”

The graduates, and the colleges and universities they will be attending, are:

SHAURYA AGARWAL

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY

RAIYAN ALI

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY

ALI ANDHA

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY

NIMANA ANWAR

UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT

SCOTTY APPOLON

MONTCLAIR STATE UNIVERSITY

NEHAL BAJAJ

UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA

TERRENCE BELLAMY

UNION COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

MARTIN BELTRAN

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY

SOURYA BOMMIREDDY

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY

MAKAYLA BRIDGERS

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY

WILSON BUENO MARTINEZ

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY

LIA-CELESTE BUGARIN

RUTGERS UNlVERSITY

MATTHEW BUREY

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY

ALEXANDRA CALDERON GUTIERREZ

BROOKDALE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

KHARY CAMPBELL

TEMPLE UNIVERSITY

DHUHA CHAUDHRY

RARITAN VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

CHINMAYI CHITTAMURI

NEW YORK UNIVERSITY

KARUNYA CHITTAMURI

JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY

MELANIA DE LA CRUZ

MIDDLESEX COMMUNITY COLLEGE

KAMIL DUMBUYA

MONTCLAIR STATE UNIVERSITY

SUMEYYE EKE

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY

KARESSA FALCON-JIMENEZ

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY

VALENTINO FERRO

NEW JERSEY INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

CAMILLE GILBERT

RARITAN VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

FAITH GOMBEH

SAINT PETER’S UNIVERSITY

KYLE GOREL

SETON HALL UNIVERSITY

QUINN HIBBARD

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY

ABBY HOYOS-GARCIA

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY

ANDREA HUGO

BOSTON UNIVERSITY

NATALIE JACOBS

UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND, BALTIMORE

SHAAN KACHHIA-PATEL

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY

MEHREEN KAUR

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY

SAMI KHASA WNEH

RUTGERS ‘UNIVERSITY

SENIHA KOCAK

GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY

JOIE KUAN

VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY

DHRUV LALWANI

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY

CHARIS LEUNG

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY

SANDER MATAMOROS

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY

ALISHA MEHTA

BOSTON UNIVERSITY

KHALDOON MESHEH

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY

ABIODUN ODUKOYA

SAINT PETER’S UNIVERSITY

FEYINTOLUWA OLAJITAN

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY

ADRIAN JAMES PANGILINAN

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY

ALISHA PATEL

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY

ISHA PATEL

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY

MAHEK PATEL

RUTGERS UNIVERSiTY

NEEL PATEL

THE COLLEGE OF NEW JERSEY

ANGELICA PENA DILONE

LABORATORY INSTITUTE OF MERCHANDISING

ANANYA FODDER

GEORGIA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

CAMERON PORTER

CALDWELL UNIVERSITY

VARUN RAMANATHAN

UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN

JOSE ANTHONY REFERENTE

RARITAN VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

VALERIA ROMAN

UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO

ANDREA SANCHEZ

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY

HANNIE SANTAEI:LA

MONTCLAIR STATE UNIVERSITY

JOHARRI SAUNDERS

WILLIAM PATERSON UNIVERSITY

KUNAL SHAH

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY

FURKHAN SHARIFF

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY

PRISHA SHARMA

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY

KUNAL SINGH

BOSTON UNIVERSITY

PRIYAANKA SINGH

UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND

KEILA SOLANO

MONTCLAIR STATE UNIVERSITY

SH REY A SW AMY

STEVENS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

NICHOLE TIRADO-HIDALGO

HARVARD UNIVERSITY

ANISH VEERAMACHANENI

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY

DAY-YI WANG

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA. LOS ANGELES

COREYLYN WHITE

KEAN UNIVERSITY

CORY WILSON

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY

CORYNN WINSTON

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY

ISMAEEL YAQOOB

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY







