Christmas Tree Pickups Begin January 9

Added by Bill Bowman on January 2, 2023.
Christmas tree pickups will be conducted by the township Department of Public Works on January 9 and January 17.

All tree should be on curbs by 7 a.m. January 9.

All decorations and lights should be removed from the trees.

Trees can be brought to the Convenience Center on Berry Street on any date the center is open for no charge. For Convenience Center hours and information please visit the the Convenience Center Page.

There will also be Christmas tree drop-off in Colonial Park’s parking lot F from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until January 31. For more information please call 908-722-1200, ext. 5721.

Snow removal, if necessary, will take precedence over Christmas tree pickup.

