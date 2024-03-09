Children Experience Ramadan At Library

A pre-Ramadan celebration was held March 9 at the township library by a local organization whose mission is to “shine a light on Islam in the Franklin Township community through acts of charity and service,” according to its founder.

The Quidma organization – Quidma is the Arabic word for “to serve – hosted the event, held in the library’s main branch in the Municipal Complex.

The purpose of the celebration, coming on the eve of Ramadan, was to “open up the Islamic community to the children,” said Quidma founder Viq Pervaaz.

The celebration was “an inter-community event right before the start of Ramadan, which is our holiest month,” he said. “It’s a month of charity and togetherness and giving, and thinking of those in need and thinking of others.”

The celebration of Ramadan is determined by the lunar calendar. This year, it’s celebrated from the evening of March 10 through March 17. During Ramadan Muslims do not eat during daylight hours, eating one meal before dawn and one after nightfall.

“We wanted to host an event for the children for them to get excited about the event and for those who aren’t Muslim for them to understand what our month is about,” Pervaaz said.

Among the events during the day was a book reading by a 14-year-old author, and a recitation of a Quran passage about Ramadan by a 10-year-old boy.

There was also face-painting, Henna art, and arts and crafts.

Some children also created “charity jars,” into which they will save money during the month of Ramadan and donate it to a charity when the observance ends.

Participants were also asked to bring gently used books for donations.

The Quidma organization was founded earlier this year “to shine a light on Islam in the Franklin Township community through acts of charity and service,” Pervaaz said.

