Changes in Election Day Polling Places
Coronavirus restrictions have resulted in changes to some in-person polling places for the November 3 election.
The changes are as follows:
- Kingston Presbyterian Church, Griggstown Fire House, Wynnefield Club House, and Beacon Hill Club House have been changed to Griggstown Fire House, 1037 Canal Road, South of Bunker Hill, for Districts 1 through 7.
- Society Hill III Club House, the Board of Education building (formerly Consolata Missionaries), and Society Hill I Clubhouse have been changed to the Board of Education building (formerly Consolata Missionaries), 2301 Route 27, Somerset for Districts 8 through 10 and 30 through 34.
- Zarephath Christian Church Children’s Ministry Center and Masjid-E-Ali have been changed to Zarephath Christian Church Children’s Ministry Center, 595 Weston Canal Road, Somerset for Districts 11 through 16.
- Community/Senior Center, Quailbrook Senior Citizen Center, and Millstone Valley Fire House have been changed to the Community/Senior Center, 505 DeMott Lane, Somerset, for Districts 17 through 22 and 24 through 29.
- Parkside Community Center and the Somerset National Guard Armory have been changed to Parkside Community Center, 3 Parkside Street, Somerset, for Districts 35 through 43.
Voters who live in Districts 44 through 48 and who voted at the East Franklin Fire House will continue to do so.
Also, voters to live in Districts 23 and 49 to 51 who voted at Somerset Presbyterian Church will continue to do so.
For questions, call Municipal Clerk Ann Marie McCarthy at (732) 873-2400, extension 6208.