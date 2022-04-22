Central Jersey College Prep To Host Clothing Drive

Submitted by Central Jersey College Prep Charter School.

Central Jersey Prep Charter School, working with HELPSY, the largest clothing collector on the East Coast, is planning a clothing drive in honor of Earth Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 24.

All are welcome and encouraged to clean out closets and donate unwanted clothing and other textiles. Collections will take place by school’s main entrance at 101 Mettlers Road, Somerset.

Textiles collected will be recycled and diverting from becoming trash and filling up local landfills. The school will also earn money per pound for items collected that can be used toward educational programs.

According to the federal Environmental Protection Agency, textile waste is the fastest growing waste stream in the United States, occupying nearly 5 percent of all landfill space. The U.S. throws away 36 billion pounds of textiles each year, nearly 100 pounds per person. Of those discarded textiles, 95 percent could be recycled.

“HELPSY is dedicated to changing the way people think about clothing recycling while adhering to the highest level of social and environmental performance,” said Dan Green, HELPSY’s CEO and co-founder. The Company’s efforts have earned it a Certified B Corporation designation, using business as a force of good.

HELPSY accepts clothing in any condition–ready for resale or torn, worn, and stained. The important thing is that items are clean, dry, and odorless. Clothing drive drop offs should also be bagged. Acceptable items include clothing (dresses, shirts, pants, suits, coats) and fashion accessories (gloves, hats, belts, ties, scarves, wallets, purses, backpacks, totes), footwear (shoes, sneakers, boots, slippers), household textiles (towels, bedding, curtains, placements, tablecloths, throw rugs), pillows and stuffed animals. They will not accept breakable houseware or glass, electronics, furniture, building material, scrap metal, appliances, mattresses, encyclopedia sets, phone books or magazines.

For more information about HELPSY or to learn how your organization can set up a fundraising drive, contact info@helpsy.co.



