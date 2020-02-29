Central Jersey College Prep Observes Black History Month
Central Jersey College Prep Charter School’s Black Student Union ended Black History Month with a program that celebrated the culture and history of African-Americans.
The coordinators, junior Christopher Outlaw and senior Jordan Lee – the BSU’s president and vice president, respectively – said that even though the school had been observing Black History Month throughout February, they wanted to end the month with a formal program.
The event featured music, dance, history and a fashion show.
“We wanted to show the culture of African-Americans,” Lee said.
Outlaw said that famous African-Americans were highlighted during school days, “people who were remarkable but you don’t always hear about them, people who have made a mark on African-American history.”
Acting as Emcees, Outlaw and Lee also presented an African-American history lesson during the program.
The BSU’s faculty advisor, Celena Guest, said the students “did a phenomenal job.”
“I love the historical presentation they put together, and that it has a little bit of fun for everybody to celebrate,” she said.
“I’m just glad they can bring the school together to celebrate African-American culture,” she said.
Following are some scenes from the event: