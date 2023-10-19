Central Jersey College Prep Named To College Board Honor Roll
College Board, a mission-driven national not-for-profit organization that connects students to college success and opportunity, recently announced that Central Jersey Collegiate Prep has been named to the Advanced Placement Program School Honor Roll, earning the high designations of “Gold” in College Culture, “Platinum” in College Credit, and “Platinum” in College Optimization. The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools whose AP programs are delivering results for students while broadening access to these key classes. Schools can earn this recognition annually based on criteria that reflect a commitment to increasing college-going culture, providing opportunities for students to earn college credit, and maximizing college readiness. College Board’s AP enables students to pursue college-level studies—with the opportunity to earn college credit, advanced placement, or both—while still in high school.
“CJCP is thrilled to receive this highly valued national recognition from the College Board, but what brings particular pride is that our public school community serves over 89 percent in minority enrollment, and over 25 percent are ‘economically disadvantaged,’ stated Dr. Namik Sercan, CJCP’s Chief Education Officer. “Together, we are truly changing lives for students who have been ignored for far too long and providing hope and opportunity to Franklin, North Brunswick, and New Brunswick’s most at-risk students.”
“For generations, families in Central Jersey lacked resources, opportunity, and consistency regarding their public education system, especially minority families in our area. Now, at CJCP, 78 percent of the last senior class took at least one AP exam during high school, 71 percent of these seniors scored a three or higher on at least one AP exam, and 61 percent of seniors took five or more AP exams. CJCP’s teachers, staff, students, and parents have been instrumental in creating generational change and opportunity – and we take pride in the fact that CJCP provides 43 AP and dual enrollment classes to our students,” he said.
“AP represents an opportunity for students to stand out to colleges, earn college credit and placement, and potentially boost their grade point averages,” stated Trevor Packer, Head of the AP Program. “CJCP has shown that they can expand access to these college-level courses and still drive high performance – they represent the best of our AP program.”
Today’s announcement comes on the heels of US News and World Report’s announcement last month that CJCP ranks as the top public charter high school in New Jersey and ranked 29th as the overall best high school in New Jersey. The U.S. Department of Education has previously named the public charter school a “National Blue-Ribbon School,” the highest possible designation granted to a K-12 school.
CJCP has also been widely cited for exemplary high-performing classrooms and their work closing the achievement gap within the Central Jersey region. In addition, CJCP has also been awarded by the New Jersey Department of Education with a Tier 1 designation, the highest possible ranking for a public charter school in the State.
“While these kinds of accolades are great, it is important never to forget that our waiting lists to attend CJCP are long, and families in our area continue to be desperate for high-quality public education. As a mother, it truly pains me that more students are not allowed to attend CJCP,” Makeda Fryson, CJCP PTSO President. “I hope these continued awards show that no matter your zip code or economic affiliation, every student can succeed if provided with the right environment and strong programs, like CJCP’s AP program. Hopefully, these kinds of awards will provide justification and approval from the State to serve more students in the future.”
Founded in 1900, the College Board was created to expand access to higher education. Today, the membership association comprises over 6,000 of the world’s leading educational institutions and is dedicated to promoting excellence and equity in education. Each year, College Board helps more than seven million students prepare for a successful transition to college through programs and services in college readiness and college success—including the SAT, the Advanced Placement Program, and BigFuture. The organization also serves the education community through research and advocacy on behalf of students, educators, and schools.