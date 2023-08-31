Carlos Alexis Perez Gaytan, 24; Excelled At Football And Wrestling

Mr. Carlos Perez passed away early Sunday morning August 27, 2023 in Somerset.

He was 24 years old.

Carlos was born in New Brunswick and lived in Jamesburg and New Brunswick before residing in Franklin Township. He went to New Brunswick Public Schools for grade school then Franklin Township High School where he excelled at football and wrestling.

He was currently employed as a driver for Taylor oil in Somerville.

Carlos was fiercely loyal to his friends and family, reliable and a hard worker. He enjoyed spending time with his circle of close friends and family and gaming.

He is together with his grandparents Maria Concepcion Perez-Ochoa, Victor Manuel Perez, and Jose Gaytan in heaven.

Carlos is survived by his parents Euligio and Elida Perez, his siblings Jonathan and Yainely, his grandmother Carmen Mendoza, along with many extended family members and friends.





Your Thoughts

comments