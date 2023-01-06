Car Thefts, Burglaries Usher Out 2022

There were a rash of car thefts and burglaries to autos in the township during the last two weeks of the year, according to police.

Here are the incidents, as reported by police:

December 18

A township resident’s vehicle was stolen while it was left running outside of an auto business on Somerset St. during the afternoon hours. Two black males were captured on surveillance entering the $70,000 vehicle and speeding off. The vehicle was later recovered in our jurisdiction.

December 19

A township resident’s vehicle was stolen while it was left running outside of a business on Somerset St. during the evening hours. The $10,000 vehicle was later recovered in an outside jurisdiction. One adult black male and two juvenile black males were apprehended and charged with multiple offenses.

December 20

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of an auto theft on December 10 during the overnight hours. The vehicle, valued at $19,000, was stolen by a male suspect from the business parking lot.

December 21

A township resident’s vehicle was stolen during the overnight hours in the area of JFK Blvd. The vehicle, valued at $18,000, was later recovered in an outside jurisdiction. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A township resident was the victim of a burglary to auto in the area of JFK Blvd. during the overnight hours. Patrol was in the area and observed the victim’s trunk open. Nothing of value was taken by the unknown suspect(s).

December 26

A Somerville resident was the victim of a burglary to auto while at a local park during the afternoon hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole credits cards and $200 from the victim’s purse and later made purchases with the credit cards. The vehicle was also ransacked.

A Nyack, NY resident was the victim of a catalytic converter theft on December 10 in the area of Green Hill Manor Dr. The part was valued at $2,000. The suspect(s) is unknown.

December 29

A township resident was the victim of an auto theft while at a business on Hamilton St. The $20,000 vehicle was left running and unattended outside of the business. The vehicle was later located in an outside jurisdiction.

A township resident was the victim of a burglary to auto during the overnight hours in the area of JFK Blvd. The unknown suspect(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and stole a wallet containing credits cards, which were later used locally by the suspect(s).

A North Brunswick resident was the victim of a burglary to auto during the evening hours. The unknown suspect(s) gained access to the victim’s vehicle while it was parked in the area of Somerset St. and stole multiple credit cards, IDs, and $90 cash. There were no signs of forced entry.

December 31

A township resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft during the overnight hours in the area of Easton North Dr. The unknown suspect(s) stole the vehicle by unknown means. The vehicle was valued at $10,000.

A township resident was the victim of a burglary to auto during the overnight hours in the area of Stanwick Ct. The unknown suspect(s) stole a wallet that contained a $50 gift card.

A township resident was the victim of a burglary to auto during the overnight hours in the area of Easton North Dr. The unknown suspect(s) rummaged through the vehicle but nothing of value was taken.

A township resident was the victim of a burglary to auto during the overnight hours in the area of Onizuka Ct. Surveillance captured three masked suspects pulling on door handles at approximately 3 a.m. Nothing of value was taken from the unsecured vehicle.

A township resident was the victim of a burglary to auto during the overnight hours in the area of McAuliffe Ct. The unknown suspect(s) entered the unsecured vehicle and stole electronics valued at $4,284. The victim’s wallet was also taken.

A township resident was the victim of a burglary to auto during the overnight hours in the area of Hampton Ct. The unknown suspect(s) rummaged through the vehicle but nothing of value was taken.