Car Crash Claims Life Of 68-Year-Old North Brunswick Resident

A 68-year-old North Brunswick resident died on June 26 as a result of an accident earlier that day at Route 27 and Bennington Parkway.

Franklin Township Police received a 9-1-1 call about that accident at about 11:22 a.m., according to a press release from the department.

Responding officers found a 2016 Toyota Corolla had crashed into a utility pole. Police and EMT personnel treated the driver for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, then transported the person to RWJBH-New Brunswick hospital for further treatment, according to the release.

Police were notified that the driver died at about 2:10 p.m., the release said. The cause of death is still pending.

The preliminary investigation reveled that the driver, who was not identified pending next of kin notification, was driving south on Route 27, south of Bennington, when their car went off the road and struck the utility pole, according to the release.

The factors that contributed to the crash are currently under investigation by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team and the Franklin Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Robert Meyer at (732) 873-5533 extension 3236.





