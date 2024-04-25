Canal Walk Veterans Dedicate Refurbished Veterans’ Park, Receive State Medals

JOYFUL DAY – Canal Walk HOA Board of Directors member Bruce Blum and Erick Kasner, commander of the Canal Walk Veterans Club (left to right) cut the ribbon at the dedication of the development’s refurbished Veterans Park.

Canal Walk’s military veterans gathered April 24 to dedicate a refurbished Veterans’ Park and celebrate the baker’s dozen among them who received awards for their service from the state.

The park, located near the 55-and-over residential development’s clubhouse, features a gazebo, flags from every service branch and a dedication plaque.

After the ribbon-cutting, the ceremony moved indoors to the clubhouse, where 13 Canal Walk veterans – including a 100-year-old World War II vet – were given awards from the state Department of Military & Veterans Affairs.

The event was hosted by the Canal Walk Veterans Club.

Erick Kasner, Commander of the veterans club, said the refurbished park is a “living monument to the brave sacrifice and enduring spirit of our brave servicemen.”

“From this honored ground, let us pledge to never forget the sacrifices made for our freedoms and uphold the legacy of our heroes with honor and respect,” he said. “May this park continue to be the testament to their courage and a place of peace and reflection for all who visit.”

“It is our hope as all who drive by, walk through, or sit and relax, will say a prayer for those who made the ultimate sacrifice and a prayer of thanks for all who have served,” said Alice Krihak, president of the Canal Walk Homeowners Association. “As all veterans, past, present, and future have unselfishly given of themselves in order for us to enjoy the freedoms we hold dear.”

State Assemblyman Joe Danielsen (D-17) said he was “proud of everyone who has served this country.”

“I’m surrounded by veterans, which I consider the highest of citizenry in this country,” said Danielsen, himself an Army veteran.

Danielsen read a letter from Gov. Phil Murphy, in which the governor said he is “humbled by these brave veterans who risked their lives to protect our freedoms and defend our way of life.”

“Today I am proud to express my gratitude for the patriotic service of our veterans, who have risked their lives to defend our constitution and the sacred principles of liberty and freedom it represents,” he wrote.

Mayor Phil Kramer, an Air Force veteran, said the park “stands as a symbol of respect, unity, and gratitude.”

“Whether on land, the sea or the air, our service members have stood resolute in their duty sacrificing so much to ensure our safety and freedom. For veterans who have served, we say thank you. Your bravery and sacrifice have secured the liberties we enjoy every day. You have protected our nation in times of war and peace, and your dedication has inspired countless others to follow in your footsteps,” he said.

“To our servicemen currently serving, know that our community stands with you,” he said. “We support you, we respect you, and we are grateful for the ongoing commitment to our country. You carry a proud tradition, and we honor you for doing so.”

“And for those who serve in the future, this memorial is a reminder of the legacy you will inherit,” Kramer said. “May it inspire you to rise to the challenges and serve with honor and dedication.”

“Let this memorial be a pace of reflection, where we can all come to remember the sacrifice made by our Armed Forces,” he said.

The awards ceremony in the club house was run by members of the state Department of Military & Veterans Affairs.

The awards given out were the state Distinguished Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal and the Korean Service Medal.

The awards are “just a small token for what our veterans have sacrificed, but also for what their spouses, their kids have sacrificed,” said Esther Chucaralao, the DVMA’s Veterans Service Representative. “We are very happy and excited to be able to present those veterans with that award in their own communities.”

Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer (Ret.) Luisa Sanchez said she was there “to pay tribute and express my deepest gratitude to the remarkable men here who have served our country with unwavering dedication and courage.”

“Today we come together to present these awards which are so much more than ribbons. They represent the collective gratitude of the people of New Jersey and of our nation,” she said.

“You left your family and the comforts of your home to defend the values we hold dear,” she said. “Your selfless service has been the beacon of hope and inspiration, reminding us of the true meaning of patriotism.”

“These awards are a statement to your bravery, your honor and your dedication in preserving the ideals upon which our nation was founded.,” Sanchez said.

“It is also important to remember that these awards reflect the dedication of your families,” she said. “They stood by you … during the most challenging times, so today we honor the families as well.”

Those who received medals were:

Army Sp5 Angelo A. Arcario, DSM with Oak Leaf Cluster and VSM

Army Sp5 John L. Cheh Jr., DSM and VSM

Army 1Lt. Jason C. Fox, DSM

Army Sp4 Ira R. Marash, DSM and VSM

Army Sp4 Michael B. Murphy, DSM and VSM

Army 1Lt. Michael C. Palmieri, DSM and VSM

Army Sp5 Gerald J. Pemoulie, DSM and VSM

Navy Lt. Michael J. Pestorius, DSM

Navy RD2 Richard Spinelli, MSM

Army Sp4 Paul E. Steger, DMS and VSM

Army PFC Dominck P. Venezia, DSM and KSM

Air Force SSgt. Stanley A. Zacharczyk, DSM and VSM

Army PFC Frnk M. DeLuca, DSM with oak Leaf Cluster

During the ceremony, bugler Kim Wojcik played the National Anthem, FR&A co-publisher PJ Parker sang “God Bless America,” and a flag was presented to the veterans club by students from The Center School.

Here are some scenes from the day:







