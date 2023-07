Canal Road Emergency Work Set To Begin

ROAD BUCKLED – Work to replace this section of Canal Road is set to begin on July 17. (Photo: Phil Kramer).

Work to fix a 60-foot-long section of Canal Road damaged by the recent rainstorm is set to begin on July 17, Mayor Phil Kramer said.

Asphalt buckled on the section north of Coppermine Road, forcing a closure in the area on July 15.

Work is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. on July 17, Kramer said. He said the work will entail replacing the asphalt and the guardrail in that section.





