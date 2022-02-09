Quantcast

Burst Pipe Temporarily Closes Senior/Community Center

Added by Bill Bowman on February 8, 2022.
The township Community/Senior Center off DeMott Lane remains closed as cleanup continues following a sprinkler pipe burst.

Township Manager Robert Vornlocker said on February 8 that the pipe has been repaired, but “the carpeting throughout the offices and in several rooms will have to be replaced.”

A carpet installer was expected to be at the center on February 8, Vornlocker said.

“Timeframe for installation to be determined,” he said.

The township Parks and Recreation Department offices are also located in the Community Center building. Those workers have been temporarily transferred to the Youth Center on Lewis Street.

Vornlocker said department employees can still be reached at their regular phone numbers.

