Bruce Medley, Longtime Recreation Coordinator, Dies At 63

Bruce Medley, second from left, receiving a commendation at a 2016 Township Council meeting.

Bruce Medley, a Hall of Fame basketball player and the township’s longtime recreation coordinator, died May 26 at St. Peter’s University Medical Center. He was 63.

Medley served as recreation coordinator since 2002. He was also a member of the township’s Municipal Alliance for the Prevention of Substance Abuse.

Township Recreation Director Beau Byrtus said Medley “was a man whose presence filled a room the second he walked in.”

“Whether with a joke, a pat on the shoulder or his infectious smile you knew you knew he was a truly caring soul,” Byrtus wrote in an email. “The impact that he has had on youth in the Township and around the state is immeasurable. He inspired the youth of Franklin Township to always strive to be better.”

“If you ever had the opportunity to walk through a park or the halls of Franklin Schools you would always hear “hey, Mr. Bruce….”, you would stop and invariably end up in a lengthy conversation,” Byrtus wrote. “Bruce would always ask about their family and genuinely wanted to know how everyone was. The legacy left behind by Bruce is carried in the hearts of everyone whose life he touched.”

Born in East Orange, Medley graduated from East Orange High School where he excelled at basketball.

Medley attended Morris County College and Ramapo College, where he majored in Business Administration and Substance Abuse Education.

Medley’s skills as a basketball athlete blossomed at Ramapo, where he was a member of the 1,0000 point club, as well as having grabbed more than 500 rebounds. He won a Division III All American award and was inducted into the Ramapo Athletic Hall of Fame.

Medley briefly played with the New Jersey Nets after graduation, then pursued his basketball career in South America. Returning to the U.S., Medley served as Assistant Coach for the Ramapo basketball program from 1994 to 1996.

Medley began his professional career as a case worker for Catholic Charities in Edison, Patterson and Bridgewater, but then switched to recreation, joining teh township’s department in 2002.

Medley also served as an Event Staff Supervisor at Rutgers University, where he was responsible for escorting and accompanying coaching staff and guests during athletic events.

He was predeceased by his parents Walter Medley Sr. and Hazel Medley. He was also predeceased by his sibling James “Artie” Medley.

He is survived by his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Fitzpatrick of Somerset, and his children Jazmine White of Newark, LaMont McKay of Paterson and Danel Allen of North Carolina . He is also survived by his siblings Walter Medley Jr., and Maxine Medley and his grandchildren Hailey, Jayden and Asani and step-children, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Public visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. June 7 and 8 at the Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset. A private funeral service will be held by request of the family.



