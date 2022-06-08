Bridgewater Motorcyclist Killed After Canal Road Collision

A 43-year-old Bridgewater man was killed June 6 when the motorcycle he was driving crashed into a Ford pickup truck on Canal Road at Elm Street, police said.

Police said that Luis Ruiz was driving his 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Canal at about 8:20 p.m. when he collided with the truck, driven southbound on the road by Octaviano Chavez, 56, of Princeton.

Police said Ruiz was treated on scene and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:40 p.m.

Canal Road was closed for about four hours during the investigation, police said.

“We extend our condolences to the family of Mr. Luis Ruiz.” Public Safety Director Quovella Maeweather said in a statement.

The Franklin Township Police Department, along with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team, is conducting an ongoing investigation into the contributing factors of the crash.

Anyone with information relating to this crash investigation is asked to contact the Officer Gilbert Martinez of the Franklin Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau at (732) 873-5533 ext. 3194 or gilbert.martinez@franklinnj.gov. Information can also be provided to The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team at (908) 231-7100 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477) or at www.scpo.net and click on either “Crime Stoppers” or “TIPS HOTLINE”. All anonymous Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



