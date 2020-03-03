Brian Regan Named To St. Peter’s Board Of Trustees

Brian Regan

Submitted by Saint Peter’s Healthcare System

Former Township Councilman Brian Regan has been named to Saint Peter’s Foundation Board of Trustees.

Saint Peter’s Foundation is the fundraising arm of Saint Peter’s Healthcare System, which also includes Saint Peter’s University Hospital.

“I am very honored to receive this board appointment from Bishop James Checchio of the Diocese of Metuchen,” Regan said in a press release about his appointment. “As a member of St. Matthias Parish in Somerset since 1987 and past patient at Saint Peter’s University Hospital, I am aware of its wonderful service to the surrounding communities. I am hopeful that I can use my nearly 40 years of technical, managerial and financial experience to meet its Catholic mission, specifically, its ‘commitment to humble service to humanity, especially the poor, through competence and good stewardship of resources.’”

Regan is currently employed by the Franklin Township Sewerage Authority as executive director, where he is responsible for the strategic and tactical operation of the Authority. In addition to serving as an active member of his parish, he served for eight years as a councilman in Franklin Township, including one year as its deputy mayor. During his tenure on the Council, he consistently served as a member of the Finance and Public Safety Committees. His contributions to the community were also evidenced by his participation as a member of the Parent-Teacher Organization while his children attended public school and his service as an assistant Scout leader, soccer coach and Little League coach.

“We are honored to have Brian join the Saint Peter’s Foundation Board of Trustees,” Leslie D. Hirsch, FACHE, president and chief executive officer of Saint Peter’s Healthcare System, said in the release. “Brian brings to the position a unique blend of public service and a long-standing commitment to his Catholic faith, a combination that will benefit the Foundation and its ongoing fundraising efforts.”

A humble individual that does not seek recognition, one of Regan’s most widely recognized contributions to the community occurred in the days following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings. He and then Franklin Township Chief of Police Lawrence Roberts took it upon themselves to conduct a tour of all the township schools to ensure they had solid security plans in place and ready to be executed.

“A true man of service, in both secular and spiritual arenas, Brian will be a tremendous asset to the Foundation Board of Trustees, and we look forward to working with him,” said James Choma, vice president for Catholic Mission and chief development officer for Saint Peter’s Healthcare System.



