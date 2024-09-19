Boy Scout Gets Open Space Committee Help For Eagle Project

EXPLAINING THE PLAN – Sohum Gupta, a local Boy Scout, explains his Eagle Scout project to the Open Space Advisory Committee.

A township Boy Scout recently received support from the Open Space Advisory Committee for his Eagle Scout project.

The committee on September 17 unanimously voted to provide $928 to the Scout, Sohum Gupta,to subsidize the costs of the project, which is to try to alleviate flooding in a portion of Naaman Williams Park.

Committee members noted that Gupta probably would not need the entire amount as some services and equipment would be provided by the Township.

The Eagle Scout rank is the highest achievement of a Boy Scout. In addition to having to acquire a minimum number of merit badges for activities, the Eagle Scout candidate must plan and carry out a project that is previously approved by the Scout’s local BSA council.

Gupta told the Committee that he had identified an area in the park near a housing development where a large bush was impeding stormwater runoff into a drain and causing flooding.

“What we want to do is remove this big bush that’s there and create a gravel path from the paved trail to the gutter so it can scoop up all the water and any pollutants that are laying in that area,” he said.

Gupta said he has contacted a Hillsborough nursery which has “fountain grasses and willows which are well-suited for soaking up water and grabbing any pollutants that are in the area.”

Once teh approximately 10-foot-long bush is removed, Gupta said, “we can add all the eight willows and grass along the trail that goes to the garden.”

Gupta estimated that he would need 10 people to complete the project, which is set for October 19 and 20.

The Scout said the money would go to buying supplies such as grass, plants, gravel, topsoil, and stones, as well as water and snacks for the workers.

He also said he would need to buy a chainsaw to remove the bush, but Township Manager Robert Vornlocker said that would not be necessary.

“So the public works department will have to do that for insurance reasons,” Vornlocker said. “We’re not gonna be able to allow someone who’s not either a township employee or a licensed contractor to use that kind of power tool in the park.”

“So that’ll be easier then even,” said Tara Kenyon, the Township’s open space consultant. “You can spend more time working on the planting and everything like that.”

Gupta said he’d also need a wheelbarrow, gloves, a table and a carport.

Kenyon said the Township could probably supply Gupta and his workers with gloves.

Gupta also said he would make sure any foliage planted would be native species.

Signage will be placed at the area to explain what “green infrastructure” is, and how it helps the ecosystem.



