Bomb Threat Clears ShopRite

Added by Bill Bowman on July 20, 2022.
ShopRite employees return to the store July 20 after having been evacuated for a bomb threat.

Police are investigating a bomb threat that was called in to the ShopRite on Elizabeth Avenue the afternoon of July 20.

The Franklin Township Police Department was notified of the bomb threat by a ShopRite employee at about 12:56 p.m., according to a press release from the FTPD.

The store was evacuated, police secured the area and the store was screened by a bomb-sniffing dog from the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release.

No suspicious packages were found, according to the police.

Employees were allowed to return to the store after about an hour.

Anyone with information about the bomb threat is asked to contact the Franklin Township Police Department at (732)873-5533.

The Franklin Reporter was on the scene (apologies for the camera flip and hand shot …)

