Board Of Education Honors Warrior For Life Foundation

GROUP HONORED – Warrior For Life co-founder Adrian Plummer speaks to the Board of Education at the December 21 meeting.

The co-founders of the Warrior For Life Scholarship Foundation were honored at the Board of Education’s last 2023 meeting.

The group, whose founding in 2017 was led by four Franklin residents – Nicholas and Rebekah Solomon and Daryn and Adrian Plummer – has awarded more than $76,000 in 73 scholarships to graduating Franklin Township seniors.

Scholarship winners exhibit excellence in a variety of areas, including academics, athletics, arts, community service, social consciousness and philanthropy, according to the group’s web site.

School board president Nancy LaCorte, along with Board member Bill Grippo, were honored as Warriors for Life by the foundation in 2018.

“Of every recognition I’ve gotten, that’s the one I’m most proud of.,” LaCorte said at the Board’s December 21 meeting. “Any organization that gives as much to our kids as you do is a fantastic organization.”

“It is so heartwarming to see alumni step up to the degree that some of my colleagues have done,” Grippo said. “It’s a real inspiration to our kids and our families.”

“You were in the schools that you’re now helping,” he said. “My kids … want to help. You are an inspiration to them.”

Schools Superintendent John Ravally said that foundations such as Warrior For Life do more than award scholarships.

“Beyond providing resources to our families and our students especially, one of the other things an alumni association does is to provide a link and a sense of community to those folks who have moved away,” he said. “Having an active alumni association such as Warrior For Life is vital because it provides that pathway for those folks who were forced to move away or had to move away or even chose to move away.”

“You folks have successfully done that and it provides dividends in more ways than just providing scholarships to students,” he said. “It shows them the importance of giving back and staying connected.”

Board member Walter Jackson’s oldest daughter, Tiana Joy, was a recipient of a Warrior For Life scholarship.

“I think it just helped support and reinforce what our district is doing with our students,” he said. “The opportunity that you guys gave her to apply and get it; she went on to excel at (University of Illinois at Chicago) …. you guys are leaving a legacy with Franklin, truly appreciate everything you’ve done.”

The foundation founders said they were appreciative of the recognition.

“Our work is about the kids, our work is about giving back,” Nick Solomon said. “We want to thank everyone who volunteered and the school counselors who helped us find applicants for the scholarship.”

“There is no greater award that we can receive than continued financial support” from the community, Adrian Plummer said.





