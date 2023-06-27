Board Of Education Approves $3.5 Million For Goods And Services

CONTRACTS APPROVED – The Board of Education on June 20 approved a number of contracts for goods and services.

The Board of Education at its June 20 meeting approved purchases totaling $3,499,932.68.

The Board approved an $85,000 purchase of a dump truck for the District’s Buildings & Grounds department. The truck will be provided by either Nielsen Automotive

Group or Pellegrino Fleet Auto Group, both of which are approved vendors.

Those contracts approved are:

A contract with AllRisk, Inc. to repair water damage in the science lab at Franklin High School in the amount of $65,316.68.

A service order contract with Panorama Education Inc. for Student and Teacher Climate Survey/SEL Platform Licenses for the period of 8/27/2023 – 8/26/2024 in the amount of $25,550.

A contract with Language & Literacy Associates for Multilingual and Multicultural Education to provide full-day workshops on Sheltered Instruction to Franklin Township Public School staff for the 2023-2024 school year in the amount of $20,250.

An agreement between Nurses Connection and Franklin Township Public Schools to provide 1:1 nursing services and substitute nurses for Franklin Township Public School student(s) for the 2023-2024 school year.

RN – $90/hour

LPN – $90/hour

CNA – $35/hour

Sub. Nurse – $100/hour

Not to exceed $20,000.

A contract with i3 Education for installation, configuration, training and maintenance of PaySchools QuikLunch POS software for a total amount of $20,584.

A contract with IXL Learning Inc for their math & ELA educational software learning program for district middle school students from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024 for a cost not to exceed $24,000.

A contract with Li le Genius Academy and Growing Seeds Learning Academy for Contracted Preschool with a Private Child Care Provider, in accordance with their proposal dated April 11, 2023. The combined contract amount shall not exceed $1,755,547 with a term of August 15, 2023 to June 30, 2024. The state of New Jersey and Head Start Program may adjust, revise, extend, and/or cancel this contract at their discretion.

A professional service contract with Preferred HHC & Nursing Services Inc. to provide 1:1 nursing services and substitute nurses for Franklin Township students from July 2022 – June 2023. Not to exceed $400,000.00. Additional amount of $225,000 was Board approved on April 25, 2023 for an amount not to exceed $625,000. Additional amount of $75,000.00 needed for 1:1 and sub nursing, for an amount not to exceed $700,000.

An agreement between High Rise Healthcare and Franklin Township Public Schools to provide 1:1 and substitute nursing services for the 2023-2024 school year. Not to exceed: $50,000.00

RN – $80.00/hr

LPN – $68.00/hr

A professional service contract with White Glove Community Care, Inc. to provide 1:1 nursing services and substitute nurses for Franklin Township students from July 2022 – June 2023. Not to exceed $50,000. Board Approved July 28, 2022. Additional amount of $10,000 needed not to exceed the total amount of $60,000.

A professional service agreement between Effective School Solutions, LLC and Franklin Township Board of Education for the provision of therapeutic mental health services for Franklin Township School Students during the 2023-2024 school year. Not to exceed $417,950. Clinician Addendum: An additional $115,000 for an ESS Mental Health professional for the 2023-2024 school year. Total not to exceed $532,950. Funded through IDEA & LEA.

Approve a M.O.U between Franklin Township Board of Education and Hunterdon County Educational Services Commission for the use of facilities for the purpose of High School Equivalency and English Language Acquisition instruction for adult learners for the period of September 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

A transportation contract with Takyz Time LLC Bus Company from July 5, 2023 – July 27, 2023 in the amount of $91,035.

A transportation contract with Montauk Transit LLC from August 7, 2023 – August 10, 2023 in the amount of $3,500.

A transportation contract with Montauk Transit LLC from July 5, 2023 – July 27, 2023 in the amount of $46,200.





