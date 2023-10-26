Quantcast

Board Of Education Approves $185,000 Worth Of Contracts

Added by Bill Bowman on October 25, 2023.
The Board of Education on October 19 approved contracts for goods and service worth more than $185,000.

The Board approved:

  • A contract worth $9,457 to Open Systems Integrators of Hamilton to upgrade access systems at a Board administration building.
  • A contract worth $2,200 with the state Department of Human Services/Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired for a student to receive educational services for the 2023-24 school year.
  • A contract worth $22,325 with Taykz Tyme of New Brunswick for a Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith bus route from September 7, 2023 to January 10 2024.
  • A contract worth $128,004.10 with CDW-G of Vernon Hills, Ill. for 68 Dell laptop computers to replace outdated point-of-sale hardware for the food services department.
  • A revised contract worth $23,300 with EdwardWardMedia of Mount Laurel to establish a Drone Tech Navigators Academy for semester-long drone programming courses for the 2023-24 school year.

All of the contracts total $185,286.

